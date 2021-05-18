Hillbilly Elegy Dude Gets Torn to Shreds for Complaining About Girls Rowing in Masks

comScore JD Vance Shredded for Complaining About Girls Rowing in Masks

By Tommy ChristopherMay 18th, 2021, 1:04 pm

Hillbilly Elegy author and GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance faced a raft of criticism over his complaint about a girls’ rowing team practicing on the Potomac while wearing masks, which Vance called “totally insane.”

In an early-morning Tweet Tuesday, Vance observed “I’m in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane.”

Media and political figures, journalists, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users weighed in with a variety of mostly negative reactions to Vance’s policing of girls and their masks. Some of the responses were even profane.

Vance had a couple of follow-up tweets in which he clarified he wasn’t calling the girls insane. As of this writing, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection with the rowing incident.

