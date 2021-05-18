Hillbilly Elegy Dude Gets Torn to Shreds for Complaining About Girls Rowing in Masks

Hillbilly Elegy author and GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance faced a raft of criticism over his complaint about a girls’ rowing team practicing on the Potomac while wearing masks, which Vance called “totally insane.”

In an early-morning Tweet Tuesday, Vance observed “I’m in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane.”

I’m in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 18, 2021

Media and political figures, journalists, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users weighed in with a variety of mostly negative reactions to Vance’s policing of girls and their masks. Some of the responses were even profane.

A group of girls witnessed a creepy, sweaty, wheezing jackass peeping on them while they were just trying to row in goddam peace. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 18, 2021

When I see people doing something I do not like I try to remember that I am often doing something they do not like and I thank god for the ability to do so. — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) May 18, 2021

I’m on Twitter today and I witnessed some dude flip out over other people doing something for their personal sense of safety and comfort that doesn’t impact him in any way. Just totally insane. — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) May 18, 2021

[Girls immediately start rowing faster] pic.twitter.com/lTCGOtw5c3 — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 18, 2021

I’m in NYC today and just saw a grown man get unnecessarily agitated about something that doesn’t affect him in any way whatsoever. Just totally insane. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 18, 2021

JD: Having grown up in DC, let me help… Those are likely college rowers from Georgetown or GW and what if they’re following university or ncaa rules that haven’t caught up to the snap decision to do away with masks last week? Or perhaps, some aren’t vaccinated yet? — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) May 18, 2021

That’s crazy. I’m in Brooklyn and I saw a squirrel eating an ice cream cone — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 18, 2021

wow how dare little girls not do exactly what you, random fucking creep leering at them, think they should do — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 18, 2021

sounds like their business https://t.co/D516WIPHuj — Chris D’Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) May 18, 2021

having been the girl in a group being judged by a middle aged man, let me heartily say: fuck off https://t.co/GNF28iUSF7 — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) May 18, 2021

oh that sounds terrible. but did you die though? https://t.co/iwonwBqi7f — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 18, 2021

Honestly I’m way more disturbed by the dude staring at the girls in the boat and tweeting about what they’re wearing https://t.co/sMOQ9xP0ol — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 18, 2021

JD Vance: *sees a group of women in public doing their thing, in no way bothering him* JD Vance: *gets mad* https://t.co/ws8gS0IvID — Max Steele (@maxasteele) May 18, 2021

cry more about this to your memaw binch https://t.co/oyeECBoPY0 — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) May 18, 2021

If those girls were unvaccinated and exerting themselves close together – or if they were simply following the rules of their team – they’re being better citizens than you.

Good to see you’ll be running by taking the brave, bold positions.

You are who we suspected you were. https://t.co/05YbDsaGuk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 18, 2021

The more insane thing is that people willingly get in a crew shell and row. The masks are like the 100th most insane thing you saw here, JD. https://t.co/fp14cIuRaG — Alex Hayden DiLalla (@AlexDiLalla) May 18, 2021

Maybe you should call their manager — Rob (@robrousseau) May 18, 2021

Vance had a couple of follow-up tweets in which he clarified he wasn’t calling the girls insane. As of this writing, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection with the rowing incident.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]