Rep. Ilhan Omar praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for accompanying her and the Congressional Black Caucus on a trip to Ghana. And in the process, she took a jab at President Donald Trump’s go back tweets.

“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” said Omar.

They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽 So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 1, 2019

Pelosi and 13 members of the Congressional Black Caucus traveled to Ghana to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in Virginia.

The photos of the two smiling together were likely intended to quell rumors of a divide within the party, stemming back to a New York Times interview in which Pelosi suggested the influence of four freshman House progressives, including Omar, was overblown and based mostly on social media following.

