Ilhan Omar Visits Ghana With Nancy Pelosi: ‘They Said Send Her Back,’ But Pelosi Actually Came With Me

By Morgan PhillipsAug 1st, 2019, 4:17 pm

Video Trump Lied About Ilhan Omar and 'Alcaida' (al-Qaeda)

Rep. Ilhan Omar praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for accompanying her and the Congressional Black Caucus on a trip to Ghana. And in the process, she took a jab at President Donald Trump’s go back tweets.

“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” said Omar.

Pelosi and 13 members of the Congressional Black Caucus traveled to Ghana to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in Virginia.

The photos of the two smiling together were likely intended to quell rumors of a divide within the party, stemming back to a New York Times interview in which Pelosi suggested the influence of four freshman House progressives, including Omar, was overblown and based mostly on social media following.

 

 

