‘I’m Not an Idiot!’ Alex Jones Says He’ll Plead the Fifth to January 6 Committee: ‘I Don’t Intend on Spending the Rest of My Life in Prison’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones went on a rant Tuesday in response to the January 6 select committee subpoenaing him.

On Monday more subpoenas were issued related to the “Stop the Steal” protests and the rally the morning of January 6, sent to Jones, Roger Stone, Jennifer Lawrence (no, not the one you’re thinking of), and others.

He theatrically declared Tuesday that the subpoena he received is “21st-century mass persecution.”

“They will claim I lie about something to the committee, which isn’t even true. I wouldn’t lie.”

Jones was subpoenaed just a week after being found liable in multiple lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook parents for his grotesque conspiracy-mongering about the deaths of their children.

“I’m probably going to declare the 5th,” Jones said Tuesday. “Not because I’ve done anything wrong, but because these people are political criminals that have an axe to grind and have been bragging everywhere they want to put me in prison, okay?

“I don’t intend on spending the rest of my life in prison.”

He said the committee is engaging in a “show trial” before telling viewers he would love to “testify live in front of the cameras or depose me on C-SPAN.”

“I’m not a fool, I’m not an idiot, and I’m not about to be set up by the political globalist criminals in Congress.”

Throughout the video Jones continued to push conspiracy theories about January 6, calling it a “deep state operation that almost triggered an extremely violent event at the Capitol,” at one point favorably citing Tucker Carlson’s recent Patriot Purge special.

He told his audience the truth about January 6 is coming out “thanks to Tucker Carlson and others.”

Carlson’s special was reportedly so controversial within Fox News that Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised concerns internally about it.

You can watch Jones’ comments above.

