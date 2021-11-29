Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is resigning from the platform he co-founded, CNBC reported Monday. Dorsey confirmed his resignation in a tweet.

Sources told CNBC’s David Faber that Dorsey, a Twitter founder who now serves as its chief executive, is expected to announce he will be stepping down “in the near term.”

Faber said he did not have information on who will succeed Dorsey.

Dorsey is also founder and CEO of payments company Square.

On Sunday, Dorsey posted a tweet declaring his love for Twitter.

I love twitter — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

UPDATE: Dorsey confirmed his resignation from Twitter on Twitter:

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com