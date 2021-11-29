Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is Resigning From Platform

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 29th, 2021, 9:32 am
 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is resigning from the platform he co-founded, CNBC reported Monday. Dorsey confirmed his resignation in a tweet.

Sources told CNBC’s David Faber that Dorsey, a Twitter founder who now serves as its chief executive, is expected to announce he will be stepping down “in the near term.”

Faber said he did not have information on who will succeed Dorsey.

Dorsey is also founder and CEO of payments company Square.

On Sunday, Dorsey posted a tweet declaring his love for Twitter.

UPDATE: Dorsey confirmed his resignation from Twitter on Twitter:

This story is developing.

