James Taylor Confounds Twitter By Playing Bleak Song at Biden’s Celebration of Inflation Reduction Act

By Jackson RichmanSep 13th, 2022, 4:02 pm
 
James Taylor performs at the WH on Sept. 13

Source: YouTube Screenshot

Legendary singer James Taylor confounded Twitter users by playing the bleak song “Fire and Rain” at Tuesday’s White House event celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act.

The act, which was enacted last month by President Joe Biden, allocated $369 billion for climate and energy investments, $288 billion in drug pricing reform, $64 billion in extending Obamacare subsidies, slapped on a 15 percent minimum corporate tax and $300 billion in deficit reduction. The law will not significantly reduce inflation, according to expert analyses.

Twitter had a field day with Taylor playing at the celebration:

