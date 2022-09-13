James Taylor Confounds Twitter By Playing Bleak Song at Biden’s Celebration of Inflation Reduction Act

Legendary singer James Taylor confounded Twitter users by playing the bleak song “Fire and Rain” at Tuesday’s White House event celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act.

The act, which was enacted last month by President Joe Biden, allocated $369 billion for climate and energy investments, $288 billion in drug pricing reform, $64 billion in extending Obamacare subsidies, slapped on a 15 percent minimum corporate tax and $300 billion in deficit reduction. The law will not significantly reduce inflation, according to expert analyses.

Twitter had a field day with Taylor playing at the celebration:

James Taylor is kicking off the Inflation Reduction Act signing ceremony by playing “Fire & Rain,” which is a 52 year old song about an old friend committing suicide — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 13, 2022

James Taylor is now talking about climate change. I don’t feel the need to clip that part. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2022

They brought James Taylor for Joe Biden’s “celebration” pic.twitter.com/3pQgQ6lCWl — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 13, 2022

White House brought James Taylor to sing ‘Fire and Rain’ before Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech — a song that works as a prelude to pretty much every event. pic.twitter.com/3ewWl0Ledq — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) September 13, 2022

The White House is using taxpayer dollars to pay for James Taylor to play at its “Inflation Reduction Act” party on the same day we get another disastrous inflation number. pic.twitter.com/twaZ7kVZ6e — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 13, 2022

“Team, I just saw the CPI report. Let’s host a rally about inflation, and begin it with James Taylor singing a song about suicide.” https://t.co/nbIplHRXep — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 13, 2022

This is actually just the theme song for grocery shopping rn: “Won’t you look down upon me, Jesus?

You’ve got to help me make a stand

You’ve just got to see me through another day

My body’s aching and my time is at hand

And I won’t make it any other way” https://t.co/E2UiVt5ncu — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 13, 2022

On the same day Biden celebrates the “Inflation Reduction Act,” inflation rises and the markets tank. What a joke. https://t.co/UhelQoW33Q — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) September 13, 2022

Fitting song. It’s about drug addiction and rehab. Perfect. https://t.co/jIwBwYxWfR — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 13, 2022

I refuse to believe this is real. https://t.co/hGf2BndemG — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 13, 2022

For Chrissakes, please don’t sully James Taylor’s good name with this https://t.co/w8BUJXzaBA — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) September 13, 2022

James Taylor is the Boomer Dem equivalent of Lee Greenwood https://t.co/N6ufe5sqU3 — joe (@JoePerticone) September 13, 2022

The White House is literally having a concert rn with James Taylor, while grocery prices are the highest in 43 years and migrants are pouring across our border pic.twitter.com/KWzlQTu7O0 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 13, 2022

james taylor is playing fire and rain at the ira event at the wh ? pic.twitter.com/7bQfBnwG0L — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 13, 2022

The White House has James Taylor singing “fire and rain” as they celebrate the biggest bullsh!t bill in history “inflation reduction”exacerbating skyrocketing inflation that’s gutting Americans. 🤡 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) September 13, 2022

My God, they really are completely clueless. Kerry brought out James Taylor during the Obama Regime and it resulted in the most embarrassing diplomatic face-plant in US history. So why not do a repeat? https://t.co/aKAh828lbk — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 13, 2022

