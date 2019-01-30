Jeff Bezos Reportedly Launching Probe Into ‘Politically Motivated’ Sexting Leaks to National Enquirer

A new report indicates that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is launching a investigation to find out how and why the National Enquirer obtained the text messages he sent throughout his affair with a Los Angeles news anchor.

According to The Daily Beast, Bezos’ security team is working with the idea that his sexts were leaked for what’s described as a “politically-motivated” ploy to damage him. Since the sexts landed at the Enquirer, investigators think the leak could have something to do with President Donald Trump, given his connection to the tabloid and its parent company, American Media Inc (AMI).

Bezos is a known political enemy of Trump, evidenced by the fact that the president has trashed him repeatedly and seemed delighted with the end of Bezos’ marriage. Trump frequently (and dubiously) accuses Bezos of taking advantage of the postal system, all while using the Washington Post (which Bezos owns) as a media weapon against his presidency.

AMI chief David Pecker, a friend of Trump, has admitted to federal investigators that the Enquirer was instrumental to the hush money payments made in 2016 to suppress Trump’s extramarital affairs. This corroborates the allegations from Michael Cohen about his former boss’ involvement in these campaign finance lawbreaking payments.

