Jen Psaki Drops Shade on ‘Former President Trump’ Being Banned From Social Media: ‘I Can’t Say We Miss Him on Twitter’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cooly dismissed a reporter’s question about former President Donald Trump being banned from social media, remarking that President Joe Biden’s administration did not spend a lot of time talking about the former president — emphasizing “former” — and do not miss his tweets.

“As you know, former President Trump has been barred from a lot of social media sites,” the reporter asked. “I’m curious whether you think his absence has made your job any easier or the White House’s job any easier as it goes forward on these Covid negotiations?”

“In what way?” Psaki asked.

“He covered a lot of ground, had pull with Republicans who may be more inclined to take a harder position,” the reporter replied. “I wonder if that’s anything you guys have thought about or considered?”

“This may be hard to believe,” said Psaki. “We don’t spend a lot of time thinking or talking about President Trump here. Former President Trump, to be very clear. I think that’s a question that’s probably more appropriate for Republican members who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package, and whether that gives them space. But I can’t say we miss him on Twitter.”

When asked if Biden supports Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump, Psaki answered that was “a decision by Twitter,” and that Biden had “spoken to the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech, but we don’t have more for you on it than that.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

