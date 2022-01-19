Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis channeled her inner Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday in response to being subpoenaed by the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“The committee is just mad they can’t date me,” she tweeted.

The committee is just mad they can’t date me. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 19, 2022

Ellis’ tweet mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet when she came under fire after being spotted maskless in Florida last month.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted.

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Ellis, former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, were all subpoenaed on Monday by the House committee.

In a statement, the committee’s chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said:

The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results. The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes. We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com