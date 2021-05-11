comScore Joe Scarborough and Glenn Greenwald Trade Twitter Insults

Joe Scarborough and Glenn Greenwald Trade Insults Over Liz Cheney, Trump and 'McCarthyite Trash'

By Ken MeyerMay 11th, 2021, 2:35 pm

Glenn Greenwald and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went to war against each other on Twitter as they traded barbs and insults over Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), MSNBC, and everything in between.

It all started on Tuesday afternoon when Scarborough posted a New York Magazine opinion piece from Jonathan Chait. The piece critiqued liberals who are harping over Cheney’s policy record while ignoring the full implications of her decision to condemn former President Donald Trump and his 2020 election lies.

Enter Greenwald, who has been publicly critical of MSNBC ever since he claimed that the network banned him for criticizing their coverage on the connection between Trump and Russia. He responded to Scarborough’s tweet by calling the Morning Joe host a “shifting mix” of extreme ignorance and dishonesty for speaking positively about Cheney.

Scarborough didn’t take that lying down, retaliating with the insinuation that Greenwald is a minion of Russia. Greenwald responded by calling MSNBC “McCarthyite trash,” jabbing the network over the respective controversies of Brian Williams and Joy Reid.

Scarborough went on to call Greenwald a “useful idiot,” and Greenwald fired back by ripping Morning Joe for how they “slobbered” over Trump’s 2016 campaign in their early coverage.

Scarborough responded to that with “You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 watched MSNBC’s morning show for clues on who to vote for.”

