Glenn Greenwald and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went to war against each other on Twitter as they traded barbs and insults over Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), MSNBC, and everything in between.

It all started on Tuesday afternoon when Scarborough posted a New York Magazine opinion piece from Jonathan Chait. The piece critiqued liberals who are harping over Cheney’s policy record while ignoring the full implications of her decision to condemn former President Donald Trump and his 2020 election lies.

“When Cheney’s liberal critics place her support for democracy alongside her other positions, they implicitly endorse the same calculation made by her conservative opponents: that the rule of law is just another issue.”

~⁦@jonathanchait⁩ https://t.co/VxYJI9J9fG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 11, 2021

Enter Greenwald, who has been publicly critical of MSNBC ever since he claimed that the network banned him for criticizing their coverage on the connection between Trump and Russia. He responded to Scarborough’s tweet by calling the Morning Joe host a “shifting mix” of extreme ignorance and dishonesty for speaking positively about Cheney.

Anyone who thinks Liz Cheney is motivated by some sort of sacred devotion to the Rule of Law – after everything she’s spent the last two decades supporting – is either extremely ignorant or extremely dishonest. In Scarborough’s case, of course, it’s always a shifting mix of both: https://t.co/1XmBPjxHE1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 11, 2021

Scarborough didn’t take that lying down, retaliating with the insinuation that Greenwald is a minion of Russia. Greenwald responded by calling MSNBC “McCarthyite trash,” jabbing the network over the respective controversies of Brian Williams and Joy Reid.

MSNBC hosts casually and publicly accuse people of being Kremlin agents — I think this is the fourth one who has done this to me — because they’re McCarthyite trash who look at Brian “War Stories” Williams & Joy “Hacker” Reid & know their network has no standards. https://t.co/CeE9iwU8nI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 11, 2021

Scarborough went on to call Greenwald a “useful idiot,” and Greenwald fired back by ripping Morning Joe for how they “slobbered” over Trump’s 2016 campaign in their early coverage.

Not one person on TV did more than Joe Scarborough to help Donald Trump get to the White House – he slobbered all over him on TV & in person at Mar-a-Lago. Calling everyone a Russian agent won’t erase that fact from the first paragraph of his obituary:pic.twitter.com/Z1mBJ9aWYi https://t.co/mEJJmaT0Ls — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 11, 2021

Scarborough responded to that with “You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 watched MSNBC’s morning show for clues on who to vote for.”

You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 watched MSNBC’s morning show for clues on who to vote for. They never did, and anyone who says they did shows just how little they know about American politics. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 11, 2021

