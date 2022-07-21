Josh Hawley Ruthlessly Mocked With Memes and Jokes Over Video of Him Fleeing Capitol During Riot

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was mocked with jokes and memes on Twitter over footage of him fleeing during the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Thursday’s hearing by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 showed footage of Hawley, who objected to the 2020 election results in numerous states, running for safety in the Capitol.

The footage was taken shortly after an infamous photo showed him raising a fist to pro-Trump protestors at the Capitol that day.

Josh Hawley, January 6th, 2021, after pretending to be a badass. pic.twitter.com/QfE4Hy9QJX — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) July 22, 2022

Here’s a gif of Josh Hawley running from the Trump mob. pic.twitter.com/Jq2MWp7KV2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 22, 2022

Brave Sir Hawley pic.twitter.com/YlHuehPceK — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley was just reenacting his favorite Monty Python scene. pic.twitter.com/3t2MAZC6fk — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley to Josh Hawley: pic.twitter.com/gPtJBkW4q9 — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley when confronted by the consequences of his own actions. pic.twitter.com/Mo41JPkyjj — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 22, 2022

Big Josh Hawley vibes. pic.twitter.com/UE70fJGclU — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 22, 2022

Another angle of Hawley fleeing the capital pic.twitter.com/qGWtKVPHPn — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) July 22, 2022

Updated footage of Hawley fleeing the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/HPFevSOXNN — Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) July 22, 2022

Additional video of Josh Hawley on Jan. 6. #January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/19uAn1NARY — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 22, 2022

Didn’t expect to see Josh Hawley’s Kool-Aid Man audition tonight pic.twitter.com/A88NYVvjlj — 🌻 Emily Brandwin 🌻 (@CIAspygirl) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 2: Benny Hill Theme pic.twitter.com/3cl6otJxiJ — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

