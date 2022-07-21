Josh Hawley Ruthlessly Mocked With Memes and Jokes Over Video of Him Fleeing Capitol During Riot

By Jackson RichmanJul 21st, 2022, 9:48 pm
 

Hawley running to safety on Jan. 6

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was mocked with jokes and memes on Twitter over footage of him fleeing during the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Thursday’s hearing by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 showed footage of Hawley, who objected to the 2020 election results in numerous states, running for safety in the Capitol.

The footage was taken shortly after an infamous photo showed him raising a fist to pro-Trump protestors at the Capitol that day.

