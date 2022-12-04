Kanye West Surfaces After Twitter Ban To Accuse Elon Musk Of Being ‘Half Chinese’ AND a Clone — Like Obama

Anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West surfaced on social media Sunday night to post a bizarre rant about Elon Musk and former President Barack Obama.

How we got here: On Thursday, West appeared to reach rock bottom in his descent into anti-Semitism when he performed essentially an extended infomercial for Hitler on Alex Jones’s show.

That descent continued hours later when West posted an image of the swastika photoshopped inside of the Star of David on Twitter Thursday night.

Musk replied to West that an unflattering tweet about himself was “fine,” but said of the Swastika post “This is not.”

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk announced.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.”

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!” he added.

But on Sunday, West popped his virtual head up on his Instagram account to, in a reminder of just how unwell he is, accuse Musk of being a hybrid clone. West wrote:

AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO THINKS ELON COULD BE HALF CHINESE? HAVE YOU EVER SEEN HIS PICS AS A CHILD?

TAKE A CHINESE GENIUS AND MATE THEM WITH A SOUTH AFRICAN SUPER MODEL AND WE HAVE AN ELON I SAY AN ELON BECAUSE THEY PROBABLY MADE 10 TO 30 ELON’S AND HE’S THE FIRST GENETIC HYBRID THAT STUCK …. WELL LET’S NOT FORGET ABOUT OBAMA I’M SORRY FOR USING CURSE WORDS IN CHURCH BUT I DON’T HAVE ANOTHER WORD FOR OBAMA YET YE24 LET’S UNIFY AND FIND OUT LUAFO

In a comment on that post, West also wrote:

On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem

According to right-wing troll Ali Alexander, West is considering posting to an account on Telegram.

