Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was decried by conservatives on Twitter for referring to Black Hebrew Israelites as a “cultural community around healthy living,” a quaint description given some of the groups who use that label have anti-Semitic and racist beliefs.

During the third day of her nomination hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Jackson was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who is Jewish, which cases she herself has handled “that have made a deep impression and have really enabled you to progress as you’ve had.”

Jackson mentioned the case of Yah Kai v. Napper that “involved trademark infringement.”

“You would think trademark infringement charges are dry and technical. What I learned from this case is even areas of the law that you might think apply only to businesses impact real people at times,” she continued. “This case involved a small community, a cultural community, of people who believe in vegan lifestyle. They call themselves the African Hebrew Israelites, but it is a cultural community around healthy living. they have created a restaurant, series of restaurants in the Washington, DC, area with menus involving really, I’m told, terrific vegan foods.”

The Anti-Defamation League‘s website provides this description of groups using the name “Black Hebrew Israelites” as including some sects that “are outspoken anti-Semites and racists,” and distinguishing them from “black Jews and other Jews of color”:

There are many sects which refer to themselves with variations of the name Black Hebrew Israelites. Some, but not all, are outspoken anti-Semites and racists. It should be emphasized that the extremist and anti-Semitic sects of Black Hebrew Israelites are unrelated to the thousands of black Jews and other Jews of color in the US, who are genuine members of the Jewish faith. Furthermore, they should not be confused with Ethiopian Jews who mostly live in Israel today.

“Anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelites assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and blacks are the true ‘chosen people’ and are racially superior to other ethnicities,” according to the ADL. Two men, allegedly Black Hebrew Israelites, were charged with shooting and killing four people at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2019.

Conservatives on Twitter blasted Jackson for her characterization of the Black Hebrew Israelites.

KBJ defends an antisemitic hate group that targets people of the same faith and background as the man she hopes to replace on the court, Stephen Breyer https://t.co/bQoz9q93mo — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) March 23, 2022

The Black Hebrew Israelites are definitely known for something, and it’s not their vegan lifestyle. https://t.co/BOhAJyT2LC — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 23, 2022

I began this thing without any opinion of KBJ at all, other than knowing that Biden would only nominate a leftist nutjob. What I’ve seen from her so far is despicable—and that’s only the few questions she’s actually answering. https://t.co/fxQJhQ4Vza — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 23, 2022

As someone who has visited their community in Israel, yeah no. Most are extremists and believe that white Jews are not Jews. https://t.co/7k4J4AIMHg — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 23, 2022

A pretty odd way to describe an extremist group that advocates violence on street corners. https://t.co/EZ5hPBQNdY — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) March 23, 2022

Black supremacy is all about healthy living, guys. https://t.co/0Hr71rnrda https://t.co/7XIz853g20 — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) March 23, 2022

If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

