comScore
Oh Right The One Before Lincoln

LA Times Apologizes For Saying Cory Booker Could Be First Bachelor POTUS –– Reminding Everyone About James Buchanan

by | Feb 1st, 2019, 5:19 pm

The LA Times apologized this afternoon for a most unfortunate omission in looking at Senator Cory Booker‘s bid for the presidency.

The article itself covers how Booker could be America’s first vegan president, but then there’s this:

And Booker would certainly be America’s first bachelor president in a while. But America’s 15th president, James Buchanan, was a bachelor while in office.

Grover Cleveland began his term as a bachelor as well, but got married while in office.

The Times apologized for forgetting about Buchanan:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop