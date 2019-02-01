LA Times Apologizes For Saying Cory Booker Could Be First Bachelor POTUS –– Reminding Everyone About James Buchanan
The LA Times apologized this afternoon for a most unfortunate omission in looking at Senator Cory Booker‘s bid for the presidency.
The article itself covers how Booker could be America’s first vegan president, but then there’s this:
Cory Booker could also be the first bachelor president. https://t.co/Nqw6jW88WB
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 1, 2019
And Booker would certainly be America’s first bachelor president in a while. But America’s 15th president, James Buchanan, was a bachelor while in office.
Did James Buchanan die for nothing https://t.co/hrlOpNPYFv
— Jane Coaston (@cjane87) February 1, 2019
How dare you forget James Buchanan?? pic.twitter.com/W0xMjvSKZ8
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 1, 2019
Grover Cleveland began his term as a bachelor as well, but got married while in office.
The Times apologized for forgetting about Buchanan:
….except for President James Buchanan who was never married. We apologize for the historical inaccuracy.
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 1, 2019
[image via screengrab]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com
Follow Mediaite