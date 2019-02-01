LA Times Apologizes For Saying Cory Booker Could Be First Bachelor POTUS –– Reminding Everyone About James Buchanan

The LA Times apologized this afternoon for a most unfortunate omission in looking at Senator Cory Booker‘s bid for the presidency.

The article itself covers how Booker could be America’s first vegan president, but then there’s this:

Cory Booker could also be the first bachelor president. https://t.co/Nqw6jW88WB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 1, 2019

And Booker would certainly be America’s first bachelor president in a while. But America’s 15th president, James Buchanan, was a bachelor while in office.

Did James Buchanan die for nothing https://t.co/hrlOpNPYFv — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) February 1, 2019

How dare you forget James Buchanan?? pic.twitter.com/W0xMjvSKZ8 — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 1, 2019

Grover Cleveland began his term as a bachelor as well, but got married while in office.

The Times apologized for forgetting about Buchanan:

….except for President James Buchanan who was never married. We apologize for the historical inaccuracy. — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 1, 2019

[image via screengrab]

