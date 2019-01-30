Law & Crime’s Lis Wiehl, Joe Concha to Host Nightly Radio Show

Two people with whom longtime readers of Mediaite and our sister site, Law & Crime, are most familiar will be teaming up for a new nightly radio show.

Weeknights from 6-9 p.m. ET beginning on Feb. 4, Law & Crime contributor Lis Wiehl and former Mediaite columnist Joe Concha will be hosting WOR Tonight with Joe Concha and Lis Wiehl on WOR Radio in New York.

“This show is going to be a one-stop shop in a three-hour package, delivered to your radio,” Wiehl said, via press release. “You’ll get hard news shared by two people who are news veterans and experts in the fields of law and media. Plus, you’ll get ‘water cooler’ news delivered to you by two hosts who are parents, taxpayers, pet owners and pop culture enthusiasts.”

“Our show will obviously talk politics, but we’re also going to offer up the kind of news and views that people deal with every day,” Concha added. “We want to tell stories people can relate to as well as empathize with and hope to make you laugh a few times in the process.”

Wiehl, apart from her contributions to Law & Crime, has previously worked as a reporter and analyst for NPR, NBC, and Fox News. Concha, who currently writes for The Hill, has become a frequent guest on Fox News and Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com