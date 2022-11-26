Mary Trump Says Pence Stayed in Capitol Because He Didn’t Trust Trump-Era Secret Service — Leaving ‘May Not Have Ended Well’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told her viewers that the reason then-Vice President Mike Pence stayed in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was that he “knew enough not to trust some of the Secret Service agents who wanted to whisk him away.”

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump challenged viewers to “Ask Me Anything (Within Reason)” — but dropped a fascinating nugget in her introductory remarks, pegged to the news that the Justice Department wants to question the former VP:

I just wanted to run through some, a small sampling of of news that we’ve gotten, I think, literally in the last 24 hours.

First of all, the Department of Justice is going to ask Mike Pence to testify. I, this is a good thing. I’m not entirely sure why it took almost two years for this to happen. But I suppose better late than never. And given the kind of slimy, sanctimoniousness with which Mike Pence has treated an appearance, a potential appearance in front of the January 6 committee… Which is to say he’s acted like he has a choice and that he’s above it all and is not going to condescend to testify in front of the January 6 committee.

It’s, I truly hope that the DOJ can compel him to testify. It’s very clear that he could fill in some very glaring blanks.

We know, first of all, that his boss was essentially calling for his assassination. Oops!

And we know that Pence knew enough not to trust some of the Secret Service agents who wanted to whisk him away from the Capitol. A lot of people have interpreted Pence’s decision to stay in the Capitol basement surrounded by security, to his courage to make sure that the job of of certifying the election got done. I have a slightly different take. I think that he knew that if he left? Things… Things may not have ended well for him.

So that’s actually good news potentially, again, because who knows? Things keep things keep getting pushed back, don’t they?