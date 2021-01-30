Conservative pundit and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp demanded an apology from one of his neighbors on Saturday night via Twitter after he said his family was “accosted” by the neighbor.

“My wonderful wife and my two youngest girls, 9 and 10, were accosted by one of our neighbors, a few doors away. When either side turns their politics into intimidation, it is wrong. In this case, it may well be a crime. Disagree w me all you want but leave my girls alone. I mean it,” Schlapp tweeted on Saturday night.

If this “neighbor” apologizes in person to my wife and two young girls it would be accepted. No one should tell a 9 year old to f&@# off. No one. Especially over politics. If Democrats of stature act like this I really don’t want to hear about unity not one second more. https://t.co/WVGwWhECBm — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 30, 2021

Schlapp then followed up his initial tweet by seeking an apology from the neighbor on Twitter.

“If this ‘neighbor’ apologizes in person to my wife and two young girls it would be accepted,” he stated. “No one should tell a 9-year-old to f&@# off. No one. Especially over politics. If Democrats of stature act like this, I really don’t want to hear about unity, not one second more.”

Schlapp didn’t immediately return a Mediaite request for comment regarding the incident. It remains unclear if Schlapp reported the Saturday night incident to law enforcement.

This isn’t the first time Schlapp has logged onto Twitter to share encounters with political opponents. Back in 2018, he claimed to have been “accosted” by a “deranged lefty who came out of his car spewing pure gross hate and profanity.”

Schlapp shared another neighborhood conflict back in October 2020 when a neighbor allegedly called the police on him for hanging a Donald Trump flag ahead of a presidential debate.

UPDATE 7:14 pm: Schlapp sent a reply to Mediaite stating that he was “unsure” if he filed a police report.

