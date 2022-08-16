‘Meal Prep King’ Dropped By Publisher After Posting Profane Video Calling Women ‘F***ing Scruffy C**ts’

British cookbook author John Clark, known as the “Meal Prep King,” was dropped by publisher Penguin Random House after profanely ranting about women in a shocking Instagram video.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, Clark read a message that read, “Have some respect for females.”

“Nope,” he said. “You’re all fucking scruffy cunts.”

Clark also said, “I do like kind of pissing women off.”

He went on to viciously mock women.

“I’m a woman. I’m a female. I have rights. Shut the fuck up you fucking scruffy cunt,” he said, followed by spitting to the side.

Clark remarked, “I’m not against women” – only to say seconds later that “fucking women thinking they have some sort of hierarchy.”

@PenguinUKBooks @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK John Clark aka The Meal Prep King – this man is vile! Get this shared everywhere, he does not deserve a following 🤢 this is just a small snippet of the derogatory language used #TMPK #themealprepking pic.twitter.com/wFsH9PdCuH — chloé 🦋✨ (@chloejayde_) August 15, 2022

In response to backlash in the comments, Clark said, “No need to be heartbroken, I’m not really this bad in general, but I am … certain things.”

“But you must admit, women want to self-sabotage men,” he added. “Fuck off.”

Penguin Books UK tweeted that it’s “appalled by John Clark’s unacceptable behaviour. We do not have any more books under contract with John and will not be working with him in future.”

Penguin Michael Joseph is appalled by John Clark’s unacceptable behaviour. We do not have any more books under contract with John and will not be working with him in future. — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) August 16, 2022

Watch above.

