Mercedes Schlapp Sneers At Biden Town Hall By Comparing it to Mister Rogers, Twitter Reminds Her Mister Rogers Is Awesome

By Sarah RumpfOct 15th, 2020, 11:05 pm

Mercedes Schlapp, an adviser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, posted a tweet Thursday night attacking the ABC News town hall of the president’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and Twitter didn’t feel it was very neighborly.

The kerfuffle was launched by a tweet from Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld criticizing Trump’s competing town hall on NBC as a “joke,” slamming NBC’s Savannah Guthrie for “badgering” the president.

Schlapp quoted Gutfeld’s tweet and then added her own comparison of the Biden town hall, saying it “feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood.”

Besides the fact that Schlapp misspelled the last name of Fred Rogers, the late host of the beloved PBS children’s TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Twitter users pounced on the insinuation that invoking Rogers’ name was a valid way to criticize anyone.

As a palate cleanser, here is Rogers’ famous 1969 testimony before the Senate Communications Subcommittee in support of funding for his television program. He won over the initially cynical Senators with his honest and heartfelt testimony, with one committee member remarking that Rogers’ words gave him goosebumps.

