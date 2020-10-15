Mercedes Schlapp, an adviser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, posted a tweet Thursday night attacking the ABC News town hall of the president’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and Twitter didn’t feel it was very neighborly.

The kerfuffle was launched by a tweet from Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld criticizing Trump’s competing town hall on NBC as a “joke,” slamming NBC’s Savannah Guthrie for “badgering” the president.

Schlapp quoted Gutfeld’s tweet and then added her own comparison of the Biden town hall, saying it “feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood.”

Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. https://t.co/bC8fIZPxHR — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 16, 2020

Besides the fact that Schlapp misspelled the last name of Fred Rogers, the late host of the beloved PBS children’s TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Twitter users pounced on the insinuation that invoking Rogers’ name was a valid way to criticize anyone.

Yeah, people *hated* that guy. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 16, 2020

hard to believe Trump’s losing with a crack team of advisors who think a Mr Rogers comparison is a sick burn — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 16, 2020

watching the Trump townhall it feels like i’m watching a sequel to Liar Liar. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 16, 2020

Oh and Mr Roger’s widow endorsed Biden… your tweet is so prophetic. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) October 16, 2020

I liked this on accident ‘cuz I thought it was a compliment. — Chudy Ilozue 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@Ilozue716) October 16, 2020

Go after that Michael Landon guy from “Highway to Heaven” next — PutMr.RodgersInHisPlaceHat (@Popehat) October 16, 2020

Mr. Rogers never chased people around with a chainsaw shouting the N word, like the folks you retweet. That’s the truth. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2020

As a palate cleanser, here is Rogers’ famous 1969 testimony before the Senate Communications Subcommittee in support of funding for his television program. He won over the initially cynical Senators with his honest and heartfelt testimony, with one committee member remarking that Rogers’ words gave him goosebumps.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]