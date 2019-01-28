Michael Cohen Set to Testify Before House Intel Committee in Closed Hearing

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has now agreed to give closed testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

Cohen postponed his planned testimony last week out of concerns about threats to his family.

But this afternoon, Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced in a statement that Cohen will be testifying to the committee behind closed doors on February 8th.

“Mr. Cohen has relayed to the Committee his legitimate concerns for his own safety as well as that of his family,” Schiff said, “which have been fueled by improper comments made by the President and his lawyer… We will continue to work with Mr. Cohen and law enforcement in order to protect Mr. Cohen and his family.”

More news! Schiff announces Cohen has agreed to testify behind closed doors before House Intel on February 8 pic.twitter.com/4AuM3ciORj — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 28, 2019

