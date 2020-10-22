comScore

By Reed RichardsonOct 22nd, 2020, 6:32 pm

Laura Ingraham Self-Owns With Picture of Dulles International Terminal

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham attempted to attack “liberal governors” as a leading cause of the ongoing economic crisis, but her choice of image to prove her case crash landed into reality.

On Thursday afternoon, Ingraham, a fierce defender of President Donald Trump’s Covid response, tweeted out a “midday” photo of an empty airline terminal at Washington D.C.’s Dulles airport. The absence of any people inside it, she asserted, was evidence of “all the lives and livelihoods liberal governors have destroyed with needless shutdowns and 24/7 panic pushing.”

“Insane,” she added.

However, sharp-eyed observers quickly pointed out that she had posted a picture from Dulles’ international terminal, which would seem to offer few domestic flights from D.C. to blue states. Even more notable, the check-in counters in the background were clearly identifiable as those of Lufthansa, a foreign airline based in Germany and Austria. Those two countries, like more than dozens of others around the world, currently ban almost all international travelers from the U.S., because this country remains among the worst in the world in terms of coronavirus case positivity and deaths.

The multiple levels of misinformation — and fail — embodied in Ingraham’s partisan attack quickly attracted plenty of fact-checking and outright mockery.

 

