More Patriots Players Say They Won’t Visit the White House If Invited: ‘I Highly Doubt It’

With the New England Patriots emerging victorious from Sunday’s Super Bowl, some players have stated they will not be visiting the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

The latest players to come out against a visit are the McCourty twins, Devin and Jason.

“I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it,” Jason told the AP.

Devin flat-out said he is not going to go. Jason admitted there was “virtually zero chance he would go.” If that is the case, they would not be alone in skipping the trip.

Patriots’ Safety Duron Harmon told TMZ right after the game he would not be attending.

“Nah, man. They don’t want me in the White House, man,” he said, adding he rather visit former President Barack Obama.

“That would be dope, man. Hey Obama man, holler at me, man. We love you over here, man.”

The Patriots did visit the White House after their Super Bowl win in 2017, however, the Philadelphia Eagles were not invited in 2018 after it appeared more than half the team would not go.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com