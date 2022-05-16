NBC News Verifies Images of Kathy Barnette Marching With Proud Boys On January 6

NBC News showed images of surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marching with the far-right Proud Boys on Jan. 6.

“NEW: @NBCNews has verified these images of Barnette marching toward the Capitol on Jan 6 alongside member of the Proud Boys who were later arrested and indicted for breaking into the building and attacking officers,” tweeted NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns.

Barnette’s campaign told Burns, “Kathy was in DC to support President [Donald] Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false. She has no connection whatsoever to the Proud Boys.”

In an interview with Burns, Barnette said, “I feel about January 6, the way the left feels about the summer of 2020 when you have Black Lives Matter and Antifa and other groups out there looting and robbing and everyone was calling it mostly peaceful protests.”

However, tweeted Burns, “To be clear — we have not yet found evidence that Barnette herself was involved in the breach of the Capitol.”

In the RealClearPolitics average of the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania, Barnette is in second place behind Trump-endorsed TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz, with 22.5 percent to Oz’s 25.5 percent. Not far behind in third place is businessman David McCormack with 21.8 percent.

