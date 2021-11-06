Newsmax Host Steve Cortes Says He ‘Will Not Comply’ With Any ‘Attempt to Enforce’ Biden’s Workplace Vaccine Mandate

Newsmax host and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes indicated in a Tweet that he will not “comply” with any vaccine mandate handed down by any organization, just hours after his network announced its own in light of coming OSHA rules.

Mediaite reported exclusively on Friday that Newsmax would be implementing their vaccine mandate in compliance with President Joe Biden and his administration imposing a mandate on companies over 100 employees, which is set to go into effect on January 4th. That requirement, which comes in the form of an “emergency” order through OSHA, has been halted temporarily by the Firth Circuit, which issued a stay on Saturday.

Steve Cortes, a former CNN contributor, had railed against mandates less than 24-hours before the news broke on the new company policy, saying that Biden is pushing the United States toward “full-on medical apartheid.”

In his tweet Friday night, Cortes repeated that phrase, writing that he won’t comply with “any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate.”

That phrasing is plainly directed at Newsmax, which specifically blamed their policy, also set to go in effect in January, on the coming OSHA rule.

Cortes further stated that he won’t comply with a testing mandate or even provide his vaccination status to the company, again without using the network’s name.

I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate. I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status. No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

On Saturday, Cortes sent several tweets with the phrase “Do not comply,” including a screenshot from Steve Bannon’s Gettr account, showing Bannon sharing a story about Cortes’s tweet.

Do Not Comply pic.twitter.com/SA3IwPho3D — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

Right wing outlets like Newsmax will be among the companies that face the biggest outcry from customers and employees alike over such requirements, obviously, considering the sentiment from the right on the subject.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com