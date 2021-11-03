Newsmax White House Correspondent Suspended from Twitter Over Insane Satanic Vaccine Tweet

Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson has been suspended from Twitter over an insane tweet about the covid-19 vaccines.

Robinson tweeted this week that the vaccines contain “a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”

That claim is, you will be unsurprised to learn, completely false. Luciferin or luciferase are not in any of the covid-19 vaccines.

The tweet was taken down for violating the site’s rules, and Newsmax put out a statement rebutting their own correspondent’s tweet.

Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective. while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy. We have seen no evidence to suggest LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort of bioluminescent marker.

Now it appears Robinson has been suspended by Twitter.

According to The Daily Beast, Twitter temporarily locked her account for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The White House correspondent has been spreading doubts about the vaccines for a while. Earlier last month she tweeted resisting vaccine mandates is how Christians can fight “the Mark of the Beast.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com