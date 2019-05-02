Nicholas Sandmann Suing NBC for $275 Million Over Covington Coverage

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann has added NBC Universal to the list of media outlets he’s suing for defamation.

Attorney Todd V. McMurtry announced on Wednesday that he and another lawyer representing Sandmann are suing the network for $275 million on their client’s behalf.

Today, @LLinWood and I filed a $275,000,000 lawsuit against NBCUniversal on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann. The facts of the suit show the anti-Trump narrative NBC pushed so hard. Here is a link if you wish to read it: https://t.co/X6v4HBqxXk pic.twitter.com/jcRTnWh5hl — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) May 1, 2019

“NBCUniversal’s attacks on Nicholas included at least fifteen defamatory television broadcasts, six defamatory online articles, and many tweets falsely accusing Nicholas and his Covington Catholic High School (‘CovCath’) classmates of racists acts,” the suit claims. “NBCUniversal created a false narrative by portraying the ‘confrontation’ as a ‘hate crime’ committed by Nicholas.”

Sandman became a political flashpoint earlier this year when the media covered his encounter with Native American tribal elder Nathan Phillips during the Washington D.C. March for Life. Reports at the time suggested Sandmann and his classmates were the ones who initiated the contentious encounter, though subsequent reporting has shown that the Covington kids did not instigate the incident.

Sandmann is also suing Washington Post and CNN, claiming they slandered him by portraying him in a racist, aggressive manner with their reporting on the confrontation.

