Northam Reportedly Told Cabinet He Doesn’t Want to Leave Office as ‘A Racist for Life’

A source from Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam‘s cabinet meeting this morning told CNN that Northam asked for more time in office to clear his name, saying he doesn’t want to leave his job as a “racist for life,” as reported on The Lead with Jake Tapper.

According to CNN’s Sara Sidner, Northam’s colleagues love him and “don’t think he has a racist bone in his body,” but are “struggling” with his ability to properly explain his controversial yearbook photo from medical school.

A source inside this morning's cabinet meeting with Virginia Dem Gov. Ralph Northam says he asked his cabinet for time to clear his name. The Governor said he doesn't want to leave office as a “racist for life."@sarasidnerCNN has more from Richmond. https://t.co/EI6VVkkEKB pic.twitter.com/yShviNwt08 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 4, 2019

“That’s from a source who was inside that meeting, describing how difficult this meeting has been for those who are very supportive of the Governor, but again, saying he can’t explain a way some of these pictures and obviously, the nickname that he was called in 1981,” said Sidner.

In addition to the Monday meeting, Northam also met with his staff in an emergency meeting Sunday after pressure from Democrats to resign. He is facing pressure over both his yearbook photo and his comments, from days before the photo was published, endorsing partial-birth abortions.

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com