NRCC Denies Accusations of Darkening Colin Kaepernick’s Skin Color in Fundraising Email

By Ken MeyerJul 11th, 2019, 2:10 pm

The National Republican Congressional Committee is denying that they doctored an image of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in their latest fundraising email.

Yahoo! News reported that on Wednesday, the NRCC sent out a message that included Kaepernick juxtaposed to President Donald Trump. The image calls Kaepernick “anti-American flag” in a dig at his reported objections to Nike’s plans to release a new pair of shoes themed around the Betsy Ross version of the flag.

The NRCC is being accused of altering the photo to make his skin look darker than it really is. A Democratic operative speaking to Yahoo! said, “House Republicans are running on racism, plain and simple. It’s disgusting, it’s offensive and it should be fireable, but there’s no accountability in the Republican Party.”

NRCC communications director Chris Pack insisted to Yahoo! that the photo “was not darkened.”

Even so, the NRCC is being accused of racism based on the reactions of several critics:

The NRCC has issued a tweet of their own to counter the accusation:

