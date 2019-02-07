Ocasio-Cortez Defends Green New Deal: Critics Wrong to Call it a ‘Massive Government Takeover’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rolled out her ambitious Green New Deal proposal on Thursday. Now, she’s facing questions about how she’ll pay for it.

Appearing on MTP: Daily on Thursday evening, the New York representative was asked by host Chuck Todd how she envisions financing the lofty plan. Ocasio-Cortez responded by claiming that critics have incorrectly described it as sweeping Federal takeover.

“I think one way that the right does try to mischaracterize what we’re doing is like it is a massive government takeover,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Obviously it’s not that, because what we’re trying to do is release the investments from the Federal government to mobilize those resources across the country. So how do we get there? It can come across a wide range of things. It could be Tennessee Valley Authority-style public programs. But it could also be public-private partnerships, it can work downon a municipal level. There could be some potential contracting involved. So it’s not as though the federal government is going to wave a wand and say we’re going to do it ourselves.”

The congresswoman went on to insist that her plan will pay for itself in the long run.

“We know that for every dollar you cut in taxes you get just a couple cents back,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “But for every dollar you invest in infrastructure, in building, in jobs, you get more than a dollar back.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com