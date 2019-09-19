A video from The Guardian showing a boy in Washington D.C. attempting to shield climate activist Greta Thunberg from photographers is generating Internet buzz.

Thunberg was sitting and listening to a press conference on climate change, and had chosen not to speak at the event.

Thunberg helped kickstart a worldwide student strike movement demanding further action to combat climate change. The 16-year-old girl spoke with Congress earlier this week to spell out the threats posed by rising global temperature and demanding lawmakers take “real action.”

The boy shielding Thunberg, who has been described as shy in person, drew praise from various corners including from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

😭 For everyone who feels confused about how to act in 2019, #GenGND is a great example for the world.https://t.co/W6uqaBRddf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2019

Look at this prince. https://t.co/JLLA9Rac8p — Alyx Gorman (@AlyxG) September 19, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has called for stronger protections for the environment through her promotion of the Green New Deal.

Watch above, via The Guardian

