Piers Morgan, Lacking Even a Shred of Self-Awareness, Calls Out the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for ‘Insufferable Smuggery’
Piers Morgan, sore loser that he is, cannot get over the U.S. Women’s soccer team winning the World Cup Sunday.
Abandoning any shred of self-awareness, Morgan griped about the women’s team’s celebration upon returning to the U.S.:
Jeez….I’m all for celebrating success but the insufferable smuggery of this lot is becoming very, very annoying.. https://t.co/4VaZvXg8TN
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 9, 2019
Twitter was quick to point out the irony:
“Insufferable smuggery” looks like this. pic.twitter.com/Wz28RrkJNI
— Radioactive Dinosaur (@JeffSaysStuff2) July 9, 2019
Yes, they’ve been celebrating for two days. Imagine if a country won a world cup in 1966 and went on about it for 53 years. That would be very annoying…
— Rhys Ffrancon (@RhysFfrancon) July 9, 2019
— Matt Spencer (@mspenc21) July 9, 2019
One reply alluded to a Trump tweet in which he told Megan Rapinoe to win the World Cup before she talked about skipping out on a White House visit:
Go win the World Cup. Then talk.
— AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) July 9, 2019
Even One Direction singer Niall Horan joined in dunking on PMorgan:
What about your smuggery?
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 9, 2019
Some pointed out the possible sexism in Morgan’s comment:
Piers, baby, you should smile more sweetheart!!
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) July 9, 2019
“Jeez… I’m all for celebrating success—except for strong, confident, talented women who threaten my fragile hold on masculinity and expose my Olympic-level hypocrisy.”
Fixed it for you.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 9, 2019
Morgan whined about the U.S. Women’s soccer superstars a few times, but it just didn’t hit:
Or is she just really woke, smug & irritating? https://t.co/6uRsYeEKbx
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2019
*NEW: You’re cocky, smug, ruthless prima donnas @alexmorgan13 @mPinoe – but you’re winners & I doff my tea-drinking pinky finger to you.
My column: https://t.co/iOBP9IjTO5 pic.twitter.com/l1vJIXjgUH
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2019
Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego. pic.twitter.com/w5FzcnXvGQ
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2019
