Piers Morgan, Lacking Even a Shred of Self-Awareness, Calls Out the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for ‘Insufferable Smuggery’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 9th, 2019, 2:17 pm

Piers Morgan, sore loser that he is, cannot get over the U.S. Women’s soccer team winning the World Cup Sunday.

Abandoning any shred of self-awareness, Morgan griped about the women’s team’s celebration upon returning to the U.S.:

 

Twitter was quick to point out the irony:

One reply alluded to a Trump tweet in which he told Megan Rapinoe to win the World Cup before she talked about skipping out on a White House visit:

Even One Direction singer Niall Horan joined in dunking on PMorgan:

Some pointed out the possible sexism in Morgan’s comment:

Morgan whined about the U.S. Women’s soccer superstars a few times, but it just didn’t hit:

[Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]

