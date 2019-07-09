Piers Morgan, sore loser that he is, cannot get over the U.S. Women’s soccer team winning the World Cup Sunday.

Abandoning any shred of self-awareness, Morgan griped about the women’s team’s celebration upon returning to the U.S.:

Jeez….I’m all for celebrating success but the insufferable smuggery of this lot is becoming very, very annoying.. https://t.co/4VaZvXg8TN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 9, 2019

Twitter was quick to point out the irony:

Yes, they’ve been celebrating for two days. Imagine if a country won a world cup in 1966 and went on about it for 53 years. That would be very annoying… — Rhys Ffrancon (@RhysFfrancon) July 9, 2019

One reply alluded to a Trump tweet in which he told Megan Rapinoe to win the World Cup before she talked about skipping out on a White House visit:

Go win the World Cup. Then talk. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) July 9, 2019

Even One Direction singer Niall Horan joined in dunking on PMorgan:

What about your smuggery? — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 9, 2019

Some pointed out the possible sexism in Morgan’s comment:

Piers, baby, you should smile more sweetheart!! — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) July 9, 2019

“Jeez… I’m all for celebrating success—except for strong, confident, talented women who threaten my fragile hold on masculinity and expose my Olympic-level hypocrisy.” Fixed it for you. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 9, 2019

Morgan whined about the U.S. Women’s soccer superstars a few times, but it just didn’t hit:

Or is she just really woke, smug & irritating? https://t.co/6uRsYeEKbx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2019

*NEW: You’re cocky, smug, ruthless prima donnas @alexmorgan13 @mPinoe – but you’re winners & I doff my tea-drinking pinky finger to you.

My column: https://t.co/iOBP9IjTO5 pic.twitter.com/l1vJIXjgUH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2019

Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego. pic.twitter.com/w5FzcnXvGQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2019

[Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]

