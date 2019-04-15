Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against Woman Who Allegedly Assaulted Kellyanne Conway

The 63-year-old woman accused of harassing and physically assaulting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway last year had her charges dropped, according to ABC7 in Washington, D.C.

Mary Inabinett allegedly shouted at Conway while attempting to grab and shake her during an October 14 altercation at a Bethesda, Maryland restaurant named Uncle Julio’s. The incident led to disorderly conduct and second-degree assault charges that were headed to a jury trial set to start this Monday.

But prosecutors at the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office decided to drop all of Inabinett’s charges given that she sent Conway a thorough apology letter for the outburst and had a clean record prior to the incident, according to Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Kathy Knight. While in court, prosecutors explained that “dropping the charges is the best decision for this set of circumstances.”

JUST IN: The Montgomery County, Md. State’s Attorney’s Office has dropped *all charges* against the woman accused of assaulting Kellyanne Conway at Uncle Julio’s restaurant in Bethesda, Md. Authorities say Mary Inabinett, 63, of Chevy Chase, Md. wrote Conway an apology letter. pic.twitter.com/mZQzGCcvh6 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) April 15, 2019

During an appearance on CNN right after the October altercation, Conway said Inabinett “ought to pay for that because she has no right to touch anybody.

“She put her hands on me,” the White House official added. “I said, ‘Get your hands off of me!'”

