comScore

Rand Paul Pummeled for Offering to Send Ilhan Omar Back to Somalia: ‘He is Trash. PERIOD’

By Ken MeyerJul 29th, 2019, 10:35 am

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is drawing outrage from the Twitter universe after saying he’d be happy to buy Congresswoman Ilhan Omar a plane ticket for her to go back to Somalia.

In the ongoing fallout from President Donald Trump’s racist tweets telling Congresswomen Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley to “go back” where they came from (all four are American citizens, Omar immigrated to the country as a Somalian child refugee), Paul spoke to Breitbart last week during Turning Point USA’s conservative youth summit in Washington D.C. As Paul remarked on foreign-born American citizens who learn to be grateful to the nation, he started calling Omar “ungrateful as you can get” for saying “we’re a terrible country” without pointing to a specific policy position of hers.

That’s when he said this:

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia, and I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

The comments received a resurgence of attention on Monday after they were flagged by Fox News’ Sara Carter, and there were quite a few people who were not impressed with Paul:

This commotion also comes after Trump’s campaign rally where his supporters chanted “send her back” after the president slammed Omar, and Trump has been wishy-washy with his condemnation of those chants.

Watch above, via Breitbart

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: