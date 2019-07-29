Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is drawing outrage from the Twitter universe after saying he’d be happy to buy Congresswoman Ilhan Omar a plane ticket for her to go back to Somalia.

In the ongoing fallout from President Donald Trump’s racist tweets telling Congresswomen Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley to “go back” where they came from (all four are American citizens, Omar immigrated to the country as a Somalian child refugee), Paul spoke to Breitbart last week during Turning Point USA’s conservative youth summit in Washington D.C. As Paul remarked on foreign-born American citizens who learn to be grateful to the nation, he started calling Omar “ungrateful as you can get” for saying “we’re a terrible country” without pointing to a specific policy position of hers.

That’s when he said this:

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia, and I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

The comments received a resurgence of attention on Monday after they were flagged by Fox News’ Sara Carter, and there were quite a few people who were not impressed with Paul:

Rand Paul is perfectly happy to buy a ticket to being a Trump-like racist. https://t.co/Cdpbb8uATG — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 29, 2019

Has a GoFundMe to send Rand Paul to Somalia started yet? https://t.co/QzBlqxTfQ0 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) July 29, 2019

Would like to nominate Rand Paul as our next ambassador to the sun. https://t.co/ziN4927qsz — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) July 29, 2019

This is (among other things) such a weird thing to say about a former *refugee from Somalia* https://t.co/J42AwCNeeZ — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) July 29, 2019

Always newsworthy when a Libertarian who wants no government or regulations warns you about societies with no government or regulations. https://t.co/rXYUVB5PiY — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 29, 2019

This garbage person voted AGAINST funding healthcare for 9/11 responders. Ilhan Omar voted for it. Appreciating America?? How about appreciating American heroes. He is trash. PERIOD. https://t.co/X8rylN4TiA — Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) July 29, 2019

Rand Paul would love Somalia. No central government, total lack of regulatory infrastructure, and an unlimited right to keep and bear arms. He should check it out. Libertarian paradise. https://t.co/OKScAdq1gr — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) July 29, 2019

I’m sitting here laughting at the idea that legacy case Rand Paul, a guy who got into politics because of Daddy’s clout and following, somehow has a more clear-eyed read on all this than the woman whose adolescence was spent in a refugee camp. https://t.co/raVDZJgkEL — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 29, 2019

This commotion also comes after Trump’s campaign rally where his supporters chanted “send her back” after the president slammed Omar, and Trump has been wishy-washy with his condemnation of those chants.

Watch above, via Breitbart

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com