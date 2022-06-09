Rubio’s Office Cancels Meeting With David Hogg After He Admits Falsely Claiming He ‘Triggered’ The Senator

March For Our Lives founder and activist David Hogg dropped an inflammatory accusation on Twitter Thursday, claiming that Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) office rejected his request for a meeting “because I ‘trigger’ him.” This turned out to be inaccurate, as Hogg admitted, earning a stern rebuke from Rubio’s chief of staff.

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when a former student shot and killed 17 students and teachers and wounded 17 more on February 14, 2018. Since then, he has been a vocal supporter of gun control measures.

Hogg’s original tweet, now deleted, had the following text:

Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I “trigger” him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me @marcorubio I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on

In the few hours the tweet was up, it got a high degree of engagement, retweets, and replies.

Michael Needham, Rubio’s chief of staff, lambasted Hogg’s tweet about an hour later with two tweets of his own calling the activist a liar.

“No one said such a thing,” Needham declared, saying that Hogg “must be confused” because their office did in fact have a meeting scheduled with him. “However, since you are lying and clearly using all this for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled.”

In a second tweet, Needham mentioned an unnamed reporter doing a profile of Hogg who was aware of the previously scheduled meeting yesterday. “Don’t lie again — we have receipts,” he warned.

No one said such a thing. As for the meeting, you must be confused as we had a 2p meeting scheduled with you. However, since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled. https://t.co/dteqDZ7ruM — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022 Also, the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts. — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) June 9, 2022

Shortly after Needham’s tweet, Hogg deleted his tweet making the “trigger” accusation and posted a new tweet claiming he had made “an honest mistake.” According to Hogg, he had gotten the meetings “confused in the flurry” and his staff had “misinformed” him. He apologized to Rubio and said he would still love to have the meeting and “have an honest, respectful discussion.”

Hogg added that he had deleted the “trigger” tweet because “it wasn’t true” and attached a screenshot of it “for transparency.”

.@marcorubio an honest mistake, got our meetings confused in the flurry and my staff misinformed me. I apologize. We’d still love to meet with you and have an honest, respectful discussion. Deleted the tweet bc it wasn’t true but attaching here for transparency. pic.twitter.com/icmaLoSA0C — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 9, 2022

