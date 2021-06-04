Rudy Giuliani’s Bonkers Plug for MyPillow Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons: ‘The Human Centipede of Grift’

Former New York Mayor and Nosferatu Tribute Person Rudy Giuliani set Twitter ablaze with a brief clip featuring his… let’s just say enthusiastic plug for MyPillow’s pillows and other products — including “waffle blankets” and “SLIPPERS!”

In the middle of a podcast episode entitled “UFOs, Are They Real?”, Giuliani paid some bills by hawking Trump ally Mike Lindell’s wares in a bonkers native spot, a brief clip of which went viral as media figures and other verified Twitter users mercilessly mocked Giuliani’s pitch.

Today in another edition of News by Mad Libs. https://t.co/KcD9szV5aP — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 3, 2021

If you told 25 year old me that someday I would be a voting rights lawyer and Rudy Giuliani would be hawking pillow products while under criminal investigation, I would have said you were nuts. https://t.co/YmUaU1xotL — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 3, 2021

Can't believe advertisers are microtargeting @Olivianuzzi like this https://t.co/fQ0m2uoZWc — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 3, 2021

pillows, now with 20% more fascism https://t.co/LuET7y5XHY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 3, 2021

Shocked that Four Seasons Total Landscaping didn't lock Rudy down with an exclusive deal https://t.co/LWjbROiyXs — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) June 3, 2021

However much they're paying @Slade, they should triple it. He's killing it over there. https://t.co/NmLHv5vrlT — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 3, 2021

Those legal bills ain't gonna pay themselves. https://t.co/1GGhzCwwn7 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 3, 2021

The human centipede of grift https://t.co/UomyvrO9Or — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 3, 2021

.@TeamYouTube why are you letting a conspiracy theorist who you demonetized in January profit off of your platform? https://t.co/sJO6OrjqrW — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) June 4, 2021

The clip has racked up over a million views and thousands of engagements.

Watch the full spot above via Rudy W. Giuliani.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]