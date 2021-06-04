Rudy Giuliani’s Bonkers Plug for MyPillow Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons: ‘The Human Centipede of Grift’

comScore Rudy Giuliani's Bonkers Plug for MyPillow Goes Viral

Former New York Mayor and Nosferatu Tribute Person Rudy Giuliani set Twitter ablaze with a brief clip featuring his… let’s just say enthusiastic plug for MyPillow’s pillows and other products — including “waffle blankets” and “SLIPPERS!”

In the middle of a podcast episode entitled “UFOs, Are They Real?”, Giuliani paid some bills by hawking Trump ally Mike Lindell’s wares in a bonkers native spot, a brief clip of which went viral as media figures and other verified Twitter users mercilessly mocked Giuliani’s pitch.

The clip has racked up over a million views and thousands of engagements.

Watch the full spot above via Rudy W. Giuliani.

