At a town hall meeting in Eagle Grove, IA on Wednesday, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) recounted his recent trip to a border detention facility. And during his speech, the Iowa Congressman claimed that he drank water out of a toilet during his tour.

“I actually went into that cell where it was reported that they were advised they had to drink out of the toilet,” King said. “I took a drink out of there.”

The congressman said that the water was “actually, pretty good!”

“I have a videotape and I smacked my lips!” He added.

The maligned Iowa congressman later made clear actually drank from a water fountain attached to the toilet’s tank, not the bowl itself. He said that he did not release the video of his drinking the water because he believes the topic of border detention facility conditions “needs to go in the rearview mirror.”

King later posted video:

Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes! https://t.co/2mWRoxv1uW pic.twitter.com/B0kD3N5Vmj — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 4, 2019

Watch above, via Facebook.

