Texas School Gunman’s Grandfather Shows Inside Home Where Wife Was Shot: ‘Blood All Over’

The grandfather of the gunman behind the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, showed his home where his wife was shot by the gunman before he went on to commit the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Rolando Reyes showed independent journalist Ali Bradley the inside of his home where his 18-year-old grandson, Salvador Ramos, shot his wife before going on to the school, where Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. The grandmother is hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Bradley posted the tour on Twitter on Thursday.

Reyes said that there were no bullet holes when he came home. Reyes was not inside the house when Ramos shot his own grandmother.

Reyes showed a second door in what appears to be an entranceway into his home that was glued so that no one could break in. Reyes said “there’s blood all over.” He said Ramos shot his wife in the entryway as “there was a pool of blood.”

Reyes said that his sister and a cousin of a friend of his cleaned up the pool of blood.

“Oh my gosh, look, Roland, it’s all the way up here,” said Bradley, pointing up to the ceiling, though she did not show it nor any blood. “Wow.”

Watch above, via Ali Bradley.

