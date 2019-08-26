comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP HOLDS JOINT PRESSER WITH MACRON

THANK GOD: You Don’t Have to Boycott Olive Garden! Viral Claim They’re Funding Trump is FAKE

By Morgan PhillipsAug 26th, 2019, 9:41 am

 

Ahh, the 2019 news cycle: on Sunday, an unverified Twitter user tweeted the completely baseless claim that Olive Garden is funding President Donald Trump’s reelection. The tweet, for whatever reason, went viral, with calls to #BoycottOliveGarden circulating the internet.

In a matter of a day, the tweet had almost 50,000 retweets.

About 10 hours after the tweet was posted, Olive Garden became aware of it and issued a tweet saying the claim was false. They said they do not donate to presidential candidates. But it was too late, the damage was done. Olive Garden’s fact check received fewer than a thousand retweets.

Apparently, rumors had been spreading on a smaller scale about Olive Garden’s supposed ties to Trump for a while now: on August 9th Olive Garden had to send out an internal notice to employees to clarify to customers that the company does not in fact support the president.

Media Matters for America’s Parker Molloy pointed out the absurdity of it all Monday:

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: