The Short Viral Video of Alex Jones Melting Down in a Restaurant Posted Monday Is Actually 3 Years Old – And the Extended Cut Is Even Better

Ladies, gentlemen, non-binary folks, and other devoted Mediaite readers, I offer you a mea culpa.

On Monday, I wrote about a video posted on Twitter that day by a verified account. The video featured madcap merchant Alex Jones veritably berating strangers in a fried chicken restaurant, as one does.

Alas, the video in question appears to be from 2019.

I regret posting the story, as I am not the type who attempts to pass off old content as fresh. There’s no need for that, as people are forever inventing new ways to be weird on camera.

The video posted on Monday is 51 seconds long, but it turns out the extended cut above is, well, a cut above.

“You’re a bunch of wimps,” Jones tells people located offscreen. “You’re a bunch of cowards and you’re idiots. These people are all sick of your shit. They’re not traitors and scum like you.”

Jones then tells one person they’re a “fat, stupid slob.”

At that point, a woman asks the portly Jones, “Hey, when are you due? When are you due, Alex?”

Jones is seen holding his phone toward people off camera, probably recording them. After telling someone to “eat shit,” he yells, “You ain’t nothin’, boy!”

“Get the fuck outta here, dude,” a man tells him.

“I was already leaving,” says Jones.

At one point, he tells someone, “You’re not American. You’re a slob! We never woulda founded the country with big-ass wimps like you!”

“Keep ’em coming,” someone says, trying to goad him.

“You’re the one who wants to run your fat libtard mouth!” said Jones.

The video ends with Jones telling two tables, “This is the real world right here,” as if if to imply he knows what reality is.

Jones tells a person who appears to be a restaurant worker that the people he’s berating came over to his table first.

He then addresses a group of people and says, “You guys think you conquered America? You failed.”

A patron asks, “Can we just eat some fried fucking chicken?”

Jones then declares that none of his critics on scene have children.

“You know the good thing about you guys, though?” he tells them. “Y’all have got an instinct not to breed. Your body rebels against you and none of you have kids.”

“We’ve got three of them,” replies a man.

“Well you know what?” Jones says. “They’re all gonna rebel against you.”

The podcast host is then seen leaving.

“Bye, Alex,” says a woman, gleefully.

Again, I’d like to applah-gize for posting an old video of Alex Jones going bananas. As a mere mortal, I cannot possibly keep track of all of his trips to Crazytown.

