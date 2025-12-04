‘This Will Come as Shocking News’: Piers Morgan Bristles at Politico Labeling Him a ‘MAGA Supporter’ and Lumping Him in With Laura Loomer

Piers Morgan took umbrage with the notion that he was a “MAGA supporter” after he was branded with the label in Thursday morning’s Politico Playbook and bristled at the outlet for lumping him in with Donald Trump loyalists like Laura Loomer.

Playbook mentioned the British journalist in the newsletter as it reported on MAGA fury over Signalgate.

“Signalgate remains a jarring issue for the administration. This was a monumental cock-up — a scarcely-believable set of blunders which very clearly put U.S. national security at risk. And that’s not a partisan take: Plenty of MAGA supporters, from Laura Loomer to Piers Morgan, were furious at the time,” authors Jack Blanchard (a fellow Brit) and Dasha Burns wrote.

Morgan, who has known Trump personally for many years, denied the classification outright in a comment to Mediaite, calling himself “an old school non-woke liberal centrist” while jibing he was “as far removed politically from Ms. Loomer as any human being could be.”

Kick-starting his reply with several laughing emojis, Morgan said:

I think this will come as shocking news to actual MAGA supporters.

I am an old school non-woke liberal centrist, as anyone who watches Uncensored knows.

And about as far removed politically from Ms Loomer as any human being could be.

But Donald Trump is a long-time friend, and remains so.

In other words, Morgan insists he’s not waving anyone’s flag but his own.