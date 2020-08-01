TikTok Responds to News of Trump Ban With — Well With a TikTok Video: ‘We’re Not Planning on Going Anywhere’

On Friday night, President Donald Trump told the press aboard Air Force One that “as far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.” On Saturday, TikTok said they aren’t going anywhere.

The news that the President was planning to take action against TikTok floated for a while before on Friday morning, it was reported that he was looking specifically at forcing the Chinese company to divest their U.S. holdings. Then on Friday night, he was more explicit, saying he’ll be signing and order banning the company in the country as soon as Saturday.

On Saturday morning, TikTok responded with a TikTok video message from U.S. general manager Vanessa Pappas, saying “we’re not planning on going anywhere.”

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support, and we want to say thank you, we’re not planning on going anywhere,” said Pappas.

She brought up their contributions to the economy and the job market, and claimed that on safety and security, “we’re building the safest app, because we know it’s the right thing to do.”

“We appreciate the support,” Pappas concluded. “We’re here for the long run, and continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]