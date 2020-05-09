Tom Brokaw Rips Trump Over Coronavirus, Then Walks Back and Gives ‘Credit Where it Is Due’ for Empathy

NBC News special correspondent and former Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw doesn’t tweet often, but when he does, it’s often about President Donald Trump. On Saturday, it resulted in a bit of a journey, when he first bashed Trump for lack of empathy, and later walked it back.

Looking back a few weeks to mid-April, Brokaw was lamenting the lack of “common ground” in politics over the pandemic.

america the land of many parts.

no greater domestic challenge – how to find common ground and walk it together to a resolution of our greatest challenge.

a test of national resolution and cooperation.

no one person has all the answers, right Mr President? — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) April 20, 2020

Then, in early May, he followed up saying that Trump has been “running the runaway virus invasion the same way he ran his casinos, football league, ties, sales schools,” asking “how did that work out?”

pres trump now running the runaway virus invasion the same way he ran his casinos, football league, ties, sales schools

how did that work out? — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) May 6, 2020

On Saturday, Brokaw angrily reviewed Trump’s behavior as being low on empathy for victims “of virus or economic tsunami” and took another jab at Trump’s casino businesses.

P Trump complains constantly how HE’S being treated.

Rarely expresses empathy for victims of virus or economic

tsunami. only offers false promise of triumphant recovery by nxt yr. he also has some left over casino stock for sale — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) May 9, 2020

Finally, after having watched the ABC News interview this week with David Muir, Brokaw revised his review. Trump was “obviously affected” by the questions about the victims of the virus, he said, adding “credit where it is due.”

catching up. when the president was interviewed by david muir he was obviously affected when asked about covid victims.

credit where it is due. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) May 9, 2020

That Muir interview (see here and here), was also panned by some in the media for being too softball. Though the president seemed happy with it.

