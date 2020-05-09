comScore

Tom Brokaw Rips Trump Over Coronavirus, Then Walks Back and Gives ‘Credit Where it Is Due’ for Empathy

By Caleb HoweMay 9th, 2020, 3:15 pm
Tom Brokaw, December 2019

Michael Loccisano, Getty

NBC News special correspondent and former Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw doesn’t tweet often, but when he does, it’s often about President Donald Trump. On Saturday, it resulted in a bit of a journey, when he first bashed Trump for lack of empathy, and later walked it back.

Looking back a few weeks to mid-April, Brokaw was lamenting the lack of “common ground” in politics over the pandemic.

Then, in early May, he followed up saying that Trump has been “running the runaway virus invasion the same way he ran his casinos, football league, ties, sales schools,” asking “how did that work out?”

On Saturday, Brokaw angrily reviewed Trump’s behavior as being low on empathy for victims “of virus or economic tsunami” and took another jab at Trump’s casino businesses.

Finally, after having watched the ABC News interview this week with David Muir, Brokaw revised his review. Trump was “obviously affected” by the questions about the victims of the virus, he said, adding “credit where it is due.”

That Muir interview (see here and here), was also panned by some in the media for being too softball. Though the president seemed happy with it.

