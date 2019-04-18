comScore

Top Dem Steny Hoyer Calls Trump Impeachment ‘Not Worthwhile at This Point’

By Josh FeldmanApr 18th, 2019, 4:58 pm

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer weighed in on the impeachment question this afternoon and indicated he’s still leaning against going down that road.

Following the release of the Mueller report, CNN’s Dana Bash reported that Hoyer said, “Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point.”

Hoyer’s statements have already received some criticism:

