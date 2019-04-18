Top Democrats Rip Barr’s Presser: ‘Staggering Partisan Effort’ to ‘Spin Public’s View’

Top Congressional Democrats and Democratic presidential candidates blasted Attorney General Bill Barr‘s press conference given in advance of the redacted release of Robert Mueller‘s findings, with many demanding to know why such an event would be held before the public has a chance to view the report.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called Barr’s presser a “campaign press conference” for President Donald Trump.

“It’s time for Congress and the American public to see the #MuellerReport,” he added.

Now that President @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign press conference is over: It’s time for Congress and the American public to see the #MuellerReport. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2019

Schumer also called Barr’s handling of the Mueller report “regrettably partisan,” attacking his “slanted 3/24 summary letter” and his plan “to spin the report in a press conference today—hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it.”

“The only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House & Senate ASAP,” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped Barr for a “staggering partisan effort.”

AG Barr has confirmed the staggering partisan effort by the Trump Admin to spin public’s view of the #MuellerReport – complete with acknowledgment that the Trump team received a sneak preview. It’s more urgent than ever that Special Counsel Mueller testify before Congress. https://t.co/waoGzLntlt — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 18, 2019

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) — chair of the House Judiciary Committee — tweeted that Americans “cannot take Attorney General Barr’s word for it.”

“We must read the full Mueller report, and the underlying evidence,” the House Judiciary Committee chairman wrote. “This is about transparency and ensuring accountability.”

We cannot take Attorney General Barr’s word for it. We must read the full Mueller report, and the underlying evidence. This is about transparency and ensuring accountability. https://t.co/eNDgQKJHa8 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) described Barr’s comments this morning as “spin from a Trump appointee.”

The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee. Release Mueller’s full report now. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 18, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is also running for the Democratic presidential nomination, joked that the press conference may as well have been given by the president.

Very interesting press conference by Trump…I mean, Barr. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 18, 2019

Barr, who will testify before a House Judiciary panel and the Senate Judiciary Committee early next month, used his time before the press this morning to repeatedly insist, “There was in fact no collusion.”

He also prefaced that the Report “did not find any conspiracy to violate U.S. law involving Russia-linked persons and any persons associated with the Trump campaign.”

[image via screengrab]

