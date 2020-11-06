As Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory seems more and more inevitable, journalist and commentator Touré had some sharp words for supporters of President Donald Trump, posting several tweets slamming them for voting “against America and for a cult leader,” and saying that he hoped the “pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating.”

With the vote margins in the final states tilting in Biden’s favor late Thursday evening, a number of the former vice president’s supporters, including Touré, began posting messages on social media that were both jubilant and often expressing a high degree of schadenfreude.

If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more. — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

Does anything taste better than angry MAGA tears??? I can’t think of anything. — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

THe right wants me to know that they are very, very ok and not at all mad about their cult leader going down in flames. pic.twitter.com/m9fCmNGcXQ — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

The first tweet especially went viral, drawing critics from the right and even some on the left, like liberal blogger Andrew Sullivan.

They don’t hate you because they hate Trump. They hate Trump because they hate you. https://t.co/GDWXDrN5as — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2020

How much rent does Trump pay to take up space in your head? Oh. That’s right. None. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 6, 2020

I don’t base my hopes and dreams on the government so I’m actually doing just fine. Thanks for the call for unity though. ✌️ — Jeff (@DrJeff79) November 6, 2020

No matter who you support, this is tacky af. — dean geyer (@geyerdean) November 6, 2020

Some of the woke are so foul, vengeful and bitter. What a graceless response. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 6, 2020

Toure wasn’t without allies who agreed with his stance:

😂😂😂 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) November 6, 2020

Here here. ✊🏿 — Ato Essandoh (@AtoEssandoh) November 6, 2020

I hear people are mad at @Toure over this tweet. FUCK EVERY ONE OF YOU https://t.co/dyXLZ9lY2E — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 6, 2020

It was the flags, Toure… they just didn't have enough flags… pic.twitter.com/iQcHXkjB0x — Mary Shomon 💙 🌊 #DemCast | DC & MD | MaskUp (@gethimouttahere) November 6, 2020

Touré, for his part, was unfazed by the reactions, tweeting that he had “no grace, no empathy, and no patience for the thoughtless, racist deplorables who supported Trump and worked to destroy this nation.”

I have no grace, no empathy, and no patience for the thoughtless, racist deplorables who supported Trump and worked to destory this nation. The real issue here is their pepetuation of racism not my unwillingness to be nice to them about it. https://t.co/8JAhUkvmq0 — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

Reached for comment by Mediaite, Touré said that the 2016 election had been “extremely painful” for him and many liberals, and Trump had turned out to be “worse than many of us expected.”

Trump’s “MAGA” political movement “isn’t about any ideas,” he said, “it’s about a cult of personality and white identity politics and how he makes his people feel — tough, strong, masculine, unapologetic, supreme.”

Accordingly, he explained, wishing for them to “feel pain” was both “a wish to transfer the pain we felt after 2016” but also a reflection of how liberals felt they were trying to “change the world for the better” while Trump supporters just “ultimately wanted to ‘own the libs.'”

“To see them lose fills me with schadenfreude,” he continued. Touré defined the “animating spirit” of the Trump campaign and presidency as “a fervent support for white supremacy,” leaving him feeling “furious” at the part of the country that “allowed itself to be fooled by Trump and the right wing propaganda machine, a part that voted first with its whiteness….in supporting Trump, they have committed a deep sin against the country and they put the country at risk in a very serious way.”

Asked if he thought there was any way to reconcile with Trump voters, a way for the country to move forward, Touré drew a clear line of distinction between his role and the likely president-elect’s.

“How the country moves forward is Biden’s job,” he said. “Not mine. Biden does not share my view. I am angry at Trump and Trumpers for the hate and the racism they’ve spread and the lies that they’ve swallowed. They’ve damaged the country and we will spend years if not decades cleaning this up.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]