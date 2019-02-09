comScore

Trump Calls Democrats at Whitaker Hearing ‘Vicious’: Republicans ‘Never Acted With Such Hatred’

by | Feb 9th, 2019, 10:05 am

President Donald Trump ripped Democrats at Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker‘s hearing yesterday for being “vicious.”

Whitaker was grilled on a number of topics from Robert Mueller to his conversations with the president to special counsel Robert Mueller to family separation.

Trump tweeted this morning that the Democrats were “vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see,” claiming that Republicans “never acted with such hatred” when they held the House majority:

The president also touted the economic news and claimed if the Obama administration’s thinking “prevailed” in 2016, “the U.S. would be in a Depression right now!”

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop