Trump Calls Democrats at Whitaker Hearing ‘Vicious’: Republicans ‘Never Acted With Such Hatred’

President Donald Trump ripped Democrats at Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker‘s hearing yesterday for being “vicious.”

Whitaker was grilled on a number of topics from Robert Mueller to his conversations with the president to special counsel Robert Mueller to family separation.

Trump tweeted this morning that the Democrats were “vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see,” claiming that Republicans “never acted with such hatred” when they held the House majority:

The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

The president also touted the economic news and claimed if the Obama administration’s thinking “prevailed” in 2016, “the U.S. would be in a Depression right now!”

We have a great economy DESPITE the Obama Administration and all of its job killing Regulations and Roadblocks. If that thinking prevailed in the 2016 Election, the U.S. would be in a Depression right now! We were heading down, and don’t let the Democrats sound bites fool you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

