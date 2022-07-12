Trump Fires Back at Elon Musk, Says He’d Be ‘Worthless’ without Government Subsidies, Bashes Tesla Cars

Former President Donald Trump ripped Elon Musk on Tuesday, citing the billions of dollars his companies have received in government money.

The Tesla Motors CEO tweeted on Monday night that Trump should step out of the spotlight. “It’s time for Trump to hang up his hat,” the billionaire said.

Trump called Musk “another bullshit artist” during a rally on Saturday, claiming that Musk had told him he voted for him despite the fact Musk later said he’d never voted for a Republican.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Musk sought his help on “many subsidized projects.” He also claimed that if he had asked Musk to beg from his knees, he would have obliged:

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” Trump wrote, “and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it…”

In another post, the former president said Musk “should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess,” referring to Musk’s efforts to back out of a $44 billion acquisition deal involving the company.

Musk heads up several companies, which received $4.9 billion in subsidies by 2015, and have received more since.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com