Trump Ponders Why Political Pundits Have Become ‘Totally Unhinged’ Over Him: They’re ‘Stone Cold Crazy!’

By Caleb HoweMay 9th, 2020, 5:14 pm

President Trump had a busy Twitter feed on Saturday, with numerous retweets and original tweets throughout the day. In one, Trump asked a rhetorical question about “political pundits & consultants” who have become “unhinged” over his presidency.

It seems an obvious reference to political action committee The Lincoln Project, which has become the subject of a good deal of rage from the president since they released their ad “Mourning in America.”

It was revealed on Friday the group was able to spend a relatively paltry sum on the ad in exchange for the avalanche of attention Trump has since rained down on the group, sending the PAC’s name recognition through the roof.

