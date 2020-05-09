Trump Ponders Why Political Pundits Have Become ‘Totally Unhinged’ Over Him: They’re ‘Stone Cold Crazy!’

President Trump had a busy Twitter feed on Saturday, with numerous retweets and original tweets throughout the day. In one, Trump asked a rhetorical question about “political pundits & consultants” who have become “unhinged” over his presidency.

It seems an obvious reference to political action committee The Lincoln Project, which has become the subject of a good deal of rage from the president since they released their ad “Mourning in America.”

Why is it that all of the political pundits & consultants that I beat so easily & badly, people that charged their clients far more than their services were worth, have become so totally “unhinged” when it come to your favorite President, me. These people are stone cold crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

It was revealed on Friday the group was able to spend a relatively paltry sum on the ad in exchange for the avalanche of attention Trump has since rained down on the group, sending the PAC’s name recognition through the roof.

Lincoln Project folks understand Trump so well they wagered they could trigger him by placing a single ad on a single Fox show in a single market. It worked. A midnight presidential tweetstorm ensued –> https://t.co/tHXnGFYCHY — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 9, 2020

