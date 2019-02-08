Trump Praises Kim Jong Un: ‘North Korea Will Become a Different Kind of Rocket – an Economic One’

President Donald Trump tonight announced the location of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un and had some words of praise for his leadership.

He tweeted tonight that they have agreed the summit will be in Hanoi on February 27th and 28th:

My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

POTUS went on to praise Kim and say that North Korea is on the way to becoming “a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one”:

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

