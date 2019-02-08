comScore

Trump Praises Kim Jong Un: ‘North Korea Will Become a Different Kind of Rocket – an Economic One’

by | Feb 8th, 2019, 8:16 pm

President Donald Trump tonight announced the location of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un and had some words of praise for his leadership.

He tweeted tonight that they have agreed the summit will be in Hanoi on February 27th and 28th:

POTUS went on to praise Kim and say that North Korea is on the way to becoming “a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one”:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop