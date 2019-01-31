Trump Seems to Suggest He’s Set to Declare National Emergency in NY Times Interview: Wall Talks a ‘Waste of Time’

President Donald Trump seems ready to throw in the towel on funding negotiations for a southern border wall.

In a new interview with The New York Times published Thursday evening, the president called the talks a “waste of time.” While he did not — according to Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker — directly say he plans to declare a national emergency in order to secure wall funding, Trump did say this:

“I’ve set the table. I’ve set the stage for doing what I’m going to do.”

The president went on to rip House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for holding the line on wall funding.

“I’ve actually always gotten along with her, but now I don’t think I will any more,” Trump said. “I think she’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country. If she doesn’t approve the wall, the rest of it’s just a waste of money and time and energy because it’s desperately needed.”

Despite talk from some Congressional Republicans over the past few weeks, however, that declaring a national emergency would be too drastic of a step, Trump seems prepared to make that move.

“I’ll continue to build the wall, and we’ll get the wall finished,” he said. “Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

