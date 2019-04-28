Trump Slams Fox News Analyst, Claims Judge Andrew Napolitano Asked for Supreme Court Seat

Donald Trump slammed Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, and claimed Napolitano asked him for an appointment to the Supreme Court, as well as a pardon for a friend.

In a pair of tweets Saturday night, Trump praised supportive attorney Alan Dershowitz for disagreeing with Napolitano’s “stupid” legal analysis, and claimed Napolitano has a personal axe to grind:

Thank you to brilliant and highly respected attorney Alan Dershowitz for destroying the very dumb legal argument of “Judge” Andrew Napolitano…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

….Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good “pal” of low ratings Shepard Smith. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

Napolitano has frequently given unflattering legal analysis of Trump’s actions, including a recent commentary in which he called Trump’s acts of obstruction, detailed in the Mueller report, “unlawful, defenseless and condemnable.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com