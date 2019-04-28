comScore

WATCH LIVE: WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER

Trump Slams Fox News Analyst, Claims Judge Andrew Napolitano Asked for Supreme Court Seat

By Tommy ChristopherApr 28th, 2019, 9:14 am

Donald Trump slammed Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, and claimed Napolitano asked him for an appointment to the Supreme Court, as well as a pardon for a friend.

In a pair of tweets Saturday night, Trump praised supportive attorney Alan Dershowitz for disagreeing with Napolitano’s “stupid” legal analysis, and claimed Napolitano has a personal axe to grind:

Napolitano has frequently given unflattering legal analysis of Trump’s actions, including a recent commentary in which he called Trump’s acts of obstruction, detailed in the Mueller report, “unlawful, defenseless and condemnable.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Tommy Christopher: